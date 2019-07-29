Home

THOMPSON, Charles "Steve" On Friday, July 26, 2019, Charles "Steve" Thompson, loving father, brother, grandfather, and uncle, passed away at the age of 69. Steve resided in Somerville, Oh and was born December 9, 1949 in Middletown, Oh to his late parents Charles M. and Geraldine Thompson. He was preceded in death by his wife Sherrie Thompson and wife Glenda Thompson; and brother Phillip Thompson. Steve is survived by his daughter Tonya (Brian) Pierson; brother Mark (Tina) Thompson; grandchildren Zachary and Brayden Pierson; nephew Nick (Shaina) Thompson; and niece Brittany (Daniel) Grimes. Steve had a fun loving spirit with an infectious personality and held a great passion for cars. He was an avid car enthusiast, who loved going to car shows and building them from the ground up. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Thompson family.
Published in Journal-News on July 29, 2019
