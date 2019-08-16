Home

UPCHURCH, Charles E. 83, of Xenia passed away Wednesday August 14, 2019 at Hospitality Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Xenia. Charles was born July 19, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late Charles M. and Chleo M. (Greene) Upchurch. Along with his parents Charles is preceded in death by a sister: Marie Forinash. Charles is survived by his sons: Chris Upchurch and Steve Upchurch; daughters: Joella Davidson and Naoka Davidson (Shawn); sister: Pam McCowan (Raymond); brother: Andrew Upchurch (Donna) and 5 grandchildren. Charles was an avid baseball fan and loved the Cincinnati Redlegs. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday August 19, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home Inc. 826 N Detroit St Xenia, Ohio 45385. The family will receive friends Monday August 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019
