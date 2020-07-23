1/
CHARLES VANBUREN
VAN BUREN, Charles Eugene Charles Eugene Van Buren, age 76, of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He spent more than 25 years in retail management and another 20 years as an owner- operator of a Chick-fil-A franchise at the Salem Mall. Charles loved sports, especially basketball, cooking, travel, and spending time with his family. He was well known for his keen sense of humor, hardy laughter, and endless supply of hysterically funny stories as well as his love for meeting new people. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine Van Buren (Swanson); sons, Scott Van Buren (Laura) and Bryan Van Buren (Wendi); grandchildren, and a large extended family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be any funeral or memorial services at this time. A memorial will be held next year when family and friends can gather safely to celebrate Charles' life. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you make memorial contributions to Union United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
