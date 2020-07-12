1/
Charles W. MOLER
MOLER, Charles W. Age 85, of Brookville, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton, following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Littleton & Marie Moler; by a son, Brad Moler; by brothers, Byron, Merle, Harold, Robert & Floyd Moler; and by a sister, Eileen Klingman. He was a US Army Veteran, a member of VFW Post 3288, Brookville, he retired from GM and ran his own business, Moler Washer Service. Charles is survived by his wife of 58 years, Billie; son, Bruce Moler; daughter, Nancy (Chris) Witherspoon; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held 2:30 PM, Thursday, July 16, inside the mausoleum chapel at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements are with GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
