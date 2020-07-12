MOLER, Charles W. Age 85, of Brookville, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton
, following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Littleton & Marie Moler; by a son, Brad Moler; by brothers, Byron, Merle, Harold, Robert & Floyd Moler; and by a sister, Eileen Klingman. He was a US Army Veteran, a member of VFW Post 3288, Brookville, he retired from GM and ran his own business, Moler Washer Service. Charles is survived by his wife of 58 years, Billie; son, Bruce Moler; daughter, Nancy (Chris) Witherspoon; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held 2:30 PM, Thursday, July 16, inside the mausoleum chapel at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton
. Arrangements are with GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
.