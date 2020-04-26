|
WAIZMANN, Charles J. Age 76 of Dayton passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1944 to the late, Karl & Theresa (Deininger) Waizmann. Also preceding him in death is his wife, Constance; sister, Gertrude Callahan and brother George. Charles is survived by his sons, David (Melissa) and John (Maria); grandchildren A.J, Zachary, Ian, Tyler (Katie) Collins, a great-grandson Parker Collins and many other extended family and friends. He worked as a journeyman tool maker until his retirement in 2008. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Diabetes Association of the Dayton Area. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020