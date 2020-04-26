Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles WAIZMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles WAIZMANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles WAIZMANN Obituary
WAIZMANN, Charles J. Age 76 of Dayton passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1944 to the late, Karl & Theresa (Deininger) Waizmann. Also preceding him in death is his wife, Constance; sister, Gertrude Callahan and brother George. Charles is survived by his sons, David (Melissa) and John (Maria); grandchildren A.J, Zachary, Ian, Tyler (Katie) Collins, a great-grandson Parker Collins and many other extended family and friends. He worked as a journeyman tool maker until his retirement in 2008. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Diabetes Association of the Dayton Area. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -