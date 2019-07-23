Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Adalbert Parish
1212 St. Adalbert Ave
Dayton, OH
View Map
WALKER, Charles "Boots" Age 69 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born September 17, 1949 in Dayton, to the late Charles Walker and Loretta Walker Kottman. Charles was a member of St. Adalbert Parish, Knights of Columbus Council #3730, and the Polish Club. He worked for NCR, First Image, and retired from Kodak. He was the supervisor of special events at the University of Dayton for 35 years and volunteered at the Schuster Center. He is preceded in death by his sister, Vivian Hohl and brother-in-law, Ben Cramer. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Kathleen (Borkowski); sister, Marilyn Cramer; brother, John (Maryann) Walker; brother-in-law, Martin Hohl; and extended family. Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Adalbert Parish, 1212 St. Adalbert Ave., Dayton, Rev. Anthony Cutcher, Celebrant. Burial Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Charles' memory to . Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Charles.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 23, 2019
