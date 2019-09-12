Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Charles WARD


1946 - 2019
Charles WARD Obituary
WARD, Charles E. "Bacon" 73, of Springfield, passed away September 8, 2019 at Vienna Meadows. He was born June 12, 1946 in Greene County, Ohio. Bacon was well-known in the area for collecting money for Jerry's Kids to fight Muscular Dystrophy. He received a Key to the City of Springfield for his efforts. He had been employed at TAC Industries. Survivors include his sister, Fatina Speakman; brother, John Miller, both of Springfield; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. "Bud" Ward; mother and stepfather, Mercie D. and Raymond Miller; and two brothers, Larry Ward and Raymond Miller, Jr. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Danny Miller officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Clifton Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 12, 2019
