WATERS, Charles M. Affectionately known as "Chuck" of Fayetteville, NC, passed into the arms of the Lord on October 20, 2019 at age 65. Praised for his candor and wit, Chuck was born on September 25, 1954 to Charles R. Waters of California and Judith Keifer of Kettering, OH. After attending Twin Valley South High School in West Alexandria, Chuck joined the U.S. Army five days after his 17th birthday. Upon his honorable discharge from the military six years of later, Chuck applied his talents as an accomplished welder building a career at Seegars Fence Company in Fayetteville, NC. Though a solitary man who didn't wish to be a burden on anyone, Chuck was a beloved son, brother and uncle. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Judith, stepfather Fred McCoy, sister Marjie Webb and her fianc? Gary Emerine. Chuck is survived by sister Sheri McMurray and her husband Don McMurray, eight nieces and nephews and numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A service to honor Chuck will be held on November 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at David's Cemetery in Kettering, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019