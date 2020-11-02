1/1
Charles WELLS
WELLS, Charles

Charles Wells, age 93, of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Charles was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 3, 1927, to Jerry Wells and Effie (Horn) Wells. On January 19, 1945, in Covington, KY, he married

Anna Kathleen Farmer, and she preceded him in death in 2010. Charles worked as a

General Supervisor for General Motors Fisher Body Plant for over 35 years, retiring in 1983. He was a charter member of the Hamilton Shriners Club, the Washington Lodge #17, and the Scottish Rite of Cincinnati. Charles was also a former member of The Presbyterian Church in Hamilton.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Sherry Ann (Robert) Kolb; his grandchildren, Dr. Lori Beth (Michael) Kuczmanski, David (Jennifer) Kolb, and Matthew Kolb; six great-grandchildren, Parker, Addy, Marin, Penelope, Tyler, and Lane. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Randy Lee Wells; and siblings, James Wells and Ruby Mays. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
