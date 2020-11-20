1/
Charles WIEDENHEFT
WIEDENHEFT, Charles John "Chuck"

Charles "Chuck" John Wiedenheft of Springboro, Ohio, born October 23, 1941, to Carlos and Mildred (Opel) Wiedenheft in Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on November 18, 2020, in

Middletown, Ohio. He graduated from Margaretta High School (1959), Capital University, and Case Western Reserve with a PHD in chemistry. Charles spent his entire career at Mound Lab in Miamisburg, Ohio. He was a charter member of the Springboro Lutheran Church and current member of

Epiphany Lutheran Church. He was a member of American Chemical Society. Charles was a longtime volunteer of Habitat for Humanity. Charles is survived by his sister Mary Anne Wiedenheft and friend Thelma Rudie. He is preceded in death by parents, Carlos and Mildred and brother Wayne Wiedenheft. Visitation will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Baker Stevens Parramore

Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45005. Celebration of Life Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Charles Woodward of Epiphany Lutheran Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Epiphany

Lutheran Church, 10551 Sheehan Rd., Dayton, OH 45458 or Capital University, E Main St & College Ave, Bexley, OH 43209. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com




Published in Journal-News on Nov. 20, 2020.
