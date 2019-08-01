Home

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 325-1447
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
Charles WILLIAMS Sr. Obituary
WILLIAMS, Sr., Charles Edward 82 of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with his Lord on July 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Dan and Ellen (Jones) Williams; four sisters and three brothers. Charles is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shelvie (Willis) and four children, Charles Jr., Denise, Jackie Williams and Tonya Smith. He also leaves to cherish his memory seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2nd at 11 a.m. until the time of service which will be 12 noon at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 1, 2019
