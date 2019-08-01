|
|
WILLIAMS, Sr., Charles Edward 82 of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with his Lord on July 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Dan and Ellen (Jones) Williams; four sisters and three brothers. Charles is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shelvie (Willis) and four children, Charles Jr., Denise, Jackie Williams and Tonya Smith. He also leaves to cherish his memory seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2nd at 11 a.m. until the time of service which will be 12 noon at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 1, 2019