WILSON, Charles Clifford. "Chuck" Age 95. a long time resident of Kettering, died August 5 2019. He was the son of the late Charles Lee and Leola Shaw Wilson of Jackson Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Dorman Wilson and son Richard. Mr. Wilson was a veteran of WWII, and a graduate in electrical engineering at Mississippi State University. He worked for 30 years for the Airforce base at Biloxi, and ATIC/FTD at WPAFB. He served 30 years with the tech services crew at Far Hills Community Church. He is survived by his children: Barbara (Ed) Dickerson of Auburn Georgia. Lee (Barbara) Wilson of Riverside Ohio, and Shari Wilson of Rochester New York. also five grand children and four great grandchildren. Graveside services were held on August 12 2019 at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019
