1/1
Charles WINTROW
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WINTROW, Charles T. "Tom" 89, of Troy, formerly of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in his home. He was born to Howard and Fern Wintrow on Oct. 22, 1930. He was a 1948 graduate of Tipp City High School and at the age of 17, began his career at Ohio Bell Telephone from which he retired after 35 years of service. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1950, serving stateside for 4 years during the Korean Conflict. On July 14, 1952, he married his beloved wife, Therese (Juenger) Wintrow, who survives. He was a gregarious man, a prolific storyteller, and connoisseur of fine vodka martinis. He enjoyed woodworking, collecting insulators, and outdoor activities, especially golf. He was an active member of St. Christopher Catholic Church, the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Phil, and his brother Dick. Survived by his beloved wife of 68 happy years, Therese Wintrow. A loving father, he is survived by his children: daughter, Mary Therese DeBois (Steven); 5 sons, Tom Wintrow (Becky), Jeff Wintrow (Teri), Chris Wintrow (Megan), Terry Wintrow (Lori) & Bill Wintrow (Lisa); daughter-in-law, Jeanne Wintrow; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way; many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia, OH 45377. Fr. John Tonkin, celebrant. Interment Poplar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Christopher Church in Tom's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Vandalia United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved