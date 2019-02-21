WOOLERY, Charles F. "Chuck" 72, of Riverside, Ohio passed away on February 7, 2019 at Soin Medical Center. Chuck was born July 6, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio and graduated from Tipp City High School in 1965. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force 6717th Security Group and was stationed in the Philippines and Europe. After serving his country he attended the University of Dayton, graduating in 1976 with a Masters degree in Education. He taught physical education at Harshman Elementary School and coached at Spinning Hills Middle School, Stebbins High School and Carroll High School. Chuck retired from teaching in 2005. He became an avid golfer who enjoyed spending time on the course and the annual golf trips with former Mad River School's teachers. Chuck has many fond memories of travelling with his wife and son on fishing trips to Michigan, weekend football games at Ohio State and following the UD Flyers preseason basketball tournaments. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Charles F. Woolery and Elizabeth Ann (Holler) Rees, step-dad George Henry Rees and brother Nicholas 'Nick' Woolery of Norfolk, Virginia. He is survived by his loving wife Joye (Dafler); son Christopher 'Chris' of Riverside; and sister Barbara 'Barb' Gorrell of Centerville. Family will receive friends at the Celebration of Life held at the Milton Athletic Club, 640 Cosler Drive, Riverside, Ohio on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mad River Local Schools, MRREO Scholarship Fund, 801 Harshman Road, Riverside, OH 45431. A special message may be left for the Woolery family at www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary