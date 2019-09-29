|
|
ZIRBS, Jr., Charles Joseph Age 81 died on Aug. 18, 2019 at his home in The Villages, FL with his wife at his side. Charles was born in Elkins, W.V. on May 3,1938 to the late Charles J. and Ruth (Mason) Zirbs. He graduated from Chaminade H.S. and attended University of Dayton before serving in the United States Army. He retired from Bell Optical after 53 yrs where many referred to him as "Charlie Bell". He is survived by his wife Carolyn (Meixner) of 54 yrs, his daughter Michelle (Roger) Hembree, son Thomas (Christine) Zirbs and daughter Alicia Zirbs. Charles loved his grandchildren, Brendan, Alistair, Peyton, Marissa and Ryan. He is also survived by his sister Charlene Rolfing, step-sisters Marilyn, Kathy, Ruth and step-brothers Jerry & Paul. Funeral Mass, Oct. 4, 11 a.m., chapel at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, Charlie requested donations be made to the .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019