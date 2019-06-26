|
ANDERSON, Charleszetta Jones "Nana" Age 76, of Dayton, born November 26, 1942 in Okmulgee, OK, departed this life Thursday, June 20, 2019. She retired from the Montgomery County Department of Human Services after 34 years of service. Charleszetta was a faithful member of Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her loving parents, Sidney and Maxine Patrick Stell; brother, Sidney E. Stell; sister, Cydney N. Stell. She leaves to cherish loving memories, her husband of 55 years, Joseph Anderson; daughter, Angela Howard (Barry Sr.); brother, Austin Patrick; sister, LaVelma Denson; 3 grandchildren; a host of loving relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Mt. Enon M.B. Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 26, 2019