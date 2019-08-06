|
|
CLARK, Charlie Age 71, of New Lebanon, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born August 24, 1947 in Branchland, West Virginia to the late David and Lola (Clay) Clark. Charlie was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond, Ernest, James, Jennings, and Richard Clark; and sisters, Mae Adkins and Louise Porter. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Barb Clark; children, Charlie D. Clark, Brenda Clark, and Patricia (Robb) Cottle; grandchildren, Taylor, Mikey, Steven, Tyler, Logan, Zach, Charlie, Brenden and Curtis; great grandchildren, Liam and Aiden; sisters, Faye (Charlie) Watts, Goldie (Eugene) Adkins, and Betty (Hal) Simpkins; and a host of nieces and nephews. Charlie was a machinist at Apex Tools and managed the New Lebanon Mobile Home Park for 28 years. He always had a smile, and enjoyed making quilts, ginseng hunting, singing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 6 from 10AM to 12PM at Faith Worship Center, 460 W. Main St., New Lebanon, 45345. The funeral service will begin at 12PM with Pastor Doug Riegel officiating. Burial will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019