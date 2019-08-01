Home

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tried Stone Baptist Church
621 Lafayette Ave
Middletown, OH
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Tried Stone Baptist Church
621 Lafayette Ave
Middletown, OH
Charlie JOHNSON


1931 - 2019
JOHNSON, Charlie Bee Born February 21, 1931 in Athens, GA, to Tommie and Ada Bell Johnson. Passed away July 24, 2019 age 88. He was preceded in death by his wife Mrs. Hattie Mae Johnson, and two sons: Charlie Bee Johnson, Jr., and Damon Johnson. He leaves to cherish his memory three sons: Dwan Johnson, Dana Bee Johnson (Inita), and Demont Johnson, one brother Otis Martin (Margaret), one sister Cora Bell Glass, 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, from 10am until time of service 11am at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Dr. Steven McGee, Pastor, Elder Dana Bee Johnson, Eulogist. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 1, 2019
