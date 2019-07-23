|
|
STEINER, Charlie R. Age 55, of Franklin, OH; died Sunday July 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Los Angeles, CA on June 20, 1964 to Neil Raymond and Claudia (Tague) Bandemer. Charlie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ruby and Harrison Tague. He is survived by his father, Neil Raymond Brandemer, mother Claudia (Tague) Shrive and husband George, his daughter, Bethany Marshall and her fianc?, Josh French; grandchild, Trace; his brother, Mitch (Katye) Steiner; his stepson Brandon Marshall; his step daughter, Brittany Lawson; his step brothers Chris ( Kelly) Shrive, Clifford (Andrea) Shrive, half brother, Michael Brandemer, his niece Khristi (Allen) Dunn; and Michael and Megan Steiner. Funeral services are Thursday July 25, 2019 at 1pm at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Rev. Churck Wolfenbarger officiating. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an on line condolence.
Published in Journal-News on July 23, 2019