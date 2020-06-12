Charlie WILLIAMS Jr.
WILLIAMS Jr., Charlie Was born on November 2, 1950. He was the son of the late Charles F. Williams and Edna Mae Williams. On June 8, 2020, Charlie Williams, Jr. entered eternal rest. Charlie was educated in the D.C. Public School System, and he also was a devoted employee of the D.C. Public School System, for over 20 years of service. Charlie accepted Christ as a teenager and was baptized under the leadership of the late Pastor Albert Norris, New Canaan Baptist Church. After the death of his beloved mother in 2000, Charlie relocated to Dayton, Ohio, where he resided until death. Charlie was a brother that had a big heart, a kind spirit and a caring attitude among his family and friends. Charlie never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Edna, and sister, Ruth Gloster. He leaves to cherish his memory, five brothers, Charles (Dayton, OH), Eddie (Angela of Martinsburg, WV), Dr. Carlton (Alicia of Dayton, OH), Jerome (Tracey of Durham, NC), and Vincent (Michelle of Bowie. MD), and sister, Cherry Howard (Anthony of Dayton, OH). He leaves two aunts, Lenora and Joanne, and two uncles, Herman (Mildred) and Vance; several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dayton for its thoughtful and tender care during Charles' final days. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 13, at 11:00 am Mt. Olive Baptist Church 502 Pontiac Avenue, Dayton, OH 45417. The family would like to note the importance of social distancing and wearing of facial coverings during this COVID-19 pandemic. Final services entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home & Crematory 2060 Germantown St. Dayton, OH 45417. Phone: 937.268.6869

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
