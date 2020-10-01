1/1
Charline BROWN
BROWN (Madewell), Charline Age 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Calvin T. Brown, who entered the Kingdom of Heaven on January 27, 2019. There was no greater love between a man and a woman than what they shared for 73 years. They helped to raise Sharon and Tim (their niece and nephew). Charline and Calvin were a very unselfish couple that were loved by all. Charline was born in Wilder, Tennessee, and was preceded in death by her parents, Tobe and Stella Madewell, 6 sisters, 3 brothers and her niece, Sharon Crawford. She is survived by her nephew, Tim Winnett, who was the son she never had. He was her caregiver until the Lord said "Come Home to me and Calvin". She is also survived by Tim's wife, Karen Winnett, their son, Bryan (Maggie) Winnett, Kelly Crawford (Sharon's husband) and their children, Brenda and Terry, 2 brothers and many nieces and nephews. Charline and Calvin attended Northridge Freewill Baptist Church for many years. They loved the Lord and walked with him until He took them home. Charline was a strong, determined, faithful and godly woman. She was an example of a great woman. Charline loved to bake and crochet and she crocheted many afghans and baby outfits for her nieces and nephews and their babies. She and Calvin enjoyed family trips and family gatherings. They both passed away at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Their care at Hospice was phenomenal, very loving and compassionate. We are so blessed to have such a facility in the Dayton area. A visitation with masks required and social distancing will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. A Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Valley View Memorial Gardens Chapel, 170 N. Valley Road, Xenia, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Charline and Calvin's memory to The Ohio Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2020.
