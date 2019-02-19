KRUG (Hackley), Charline 89, of Dayton passed away Saturday February 16, 2019 at Bethany Village with her family by her side. She was born December 14, 1929 in Urbana, OH. the daughter of the late Addison M. and Dorothy M. (Sudduth) Hackley. Enjoyed spending time with her loving family, dancing, vacationing, gardening always with Frank by her side, her many friends at the Milton Club, summers at their cottage at Indian Lake and farm in Adams County, playing euchre with friends, the family holidays we all shared and watching her family grow. She is survived by her husband of 64 years Frank L. Krug; daughters Cynthia (Robert) Stichweh of Centerville, Brenda (Raymond) Wabler of Beavercreek; son David (Lisa) Krug of Lebanon; grandchildren, Wesley, Andrew, Kristen, Jonathan, Leah, Karly, Michael, Joseph, Daniel and 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Addison Jr. (deceased), Gertrude (deceased), Pauline, Robert (deceased), James, Raymond, Erma, Fred, Ruth (deceased), Allen, Richard, Steven; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton OH 45429. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 am Friday, February 22, 2019 at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave. Centerville, OH 45459. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to; , 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary