Charlotte BARNETT

BARNETT (Ernst), Charlotte Elizabeth Passed away peacefully in her home with grandchildren at her side on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020, at the age of 92. She is survived by her son, Rick and his wife Divina; grandchildren, Renee, Rosa, Rana, Ryan, Raya; great-grandchildren, Callum, Rowan, Oona, Ula; and her sister, Emelyn Ernst. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Roy Lee Barnett; her parents, Calmer and Mabel (Stauffer) Ernst; and her siblings, Luther, Wilma, Ray and Adelyn Ernst. Charlotte was a Brookville native and lifelong resident. She was the youngest of six children and married her sweetheart Roy in 1947. Baby Ricky was soon on the way in 1951. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Generations of Barnetts were raised in her home, which was always full of food and warmth. We cherish memories of limitless peppermints and Werther's, dress-up, weekend sleepovers, special trips, Easter egg hunts and Christmas Bingo. She was a family pillar; spirited, stalwart, funny and ever generous with her time and love. Charlotte was one in a handful of 1946 Brookville High School graduates. Grandpa used to say she was "the brains of the operation". Along with her determination and keen wit, she had a natural talent for and love of music. Charlotte was a pianist and singer in the "The Air Hill Sisters" quartet, performing at local venues and philanthropic events alongside her older sisters. She also lent her voice to God as a devout Christian and charitable member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Charlotte was always humble but her presence was undeniable; she touched more lives than can be counted and will be dearly missed. There will be a private graveside service and interment at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. Memorial donations can be made at her behest to Trinity Lutheran Church (25 Westbrook Rd, Brookville, OH 45309). We thank Kindred Funeral Home for assisting with final arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store