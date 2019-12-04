|
|
BURNS, Charlotte A. Age 80 of Tipp City, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born April 6, 1939 in Dayton, OH, daughter of the late Raymond & Leona (Wagner) Lybarger. Charlotte was a 1957 graduate of Northridge High School and later retired from Trimble, formerly Spectra Physics with more than 30 years of service. She was a bus driver for Bethel Township Schools, and a member of the AmVets Post #99 in Vandalia, as well as the Tipp City Eagles. Preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Janet Hayes, Charlotte is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Dennis Burns of Tipp City; 3 children, Dennis Burns Jr. (Brenda) of Pleasant Hill, Doug Burns (Donna) of Mt. Airy, MD and Donna Butler of Dayton; 1 sister, Cindy Riffle (Scott) of Greenville; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, December 6 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5-7 pm.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019