CROTTY (Moore), Charlotte Rebecca Age 85 of Dublin, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Family will receive friends from 4-6 P.M. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, Ohio, and from 1-2 P.M. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, where a funeral service celebrating Charlotte's life will begin at 2 P.M. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on June 25, 2019