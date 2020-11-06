1/
Charlotte ESTES
1942 - 2020
ESTES, Charlotte

78, of Medway, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born April 27, 1942, in Wyoming City, West

Virginia, the daughter of the late Fred & Alice (Stover) Burleson. She was a resident of Ohio for years and a retired RN from Franciscan Medical Center, Dayton in 1999. She is

survived by her brother, Frank (Sharon) Burleson; a sister,

Norma; daughter; Cassie (Steve) Davis; two stepdaughters, Lois (Tom) Goldsberry, Sandra (Mark) Coppess; grandchildren, Andrea Goldsberry, Ashley, Karen & Clark Coppess, Seth Stover, Candice (Daniel) Mooney & Courtney (Steven)

Mooney; two great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters; one great-great-granddaughter; also all of Bob's family whom she loved as her own, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Ted Stover & Millard Estes; loving companion, Bob Maloney; two sons, Coby & Jeff Stover; stepson, Rick Estes; grandchildren, Angela Little & Chad Stover; brothers, John, Charles, Bill Burleson; sisters, Ruth Snuffer, Betty Marsh, Mary Burleson. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY

FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be 11 AM Monday, in the funeral home. Burial will be in Byron

Cemetery. Expression of sympathy may be sent to


www.trostelchapman.com




Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
