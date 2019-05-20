FELDMAIER, Charlotte Elizabeth "Betty," Age 96, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Village. Charlotte graduated from Fairview High School in 1941, and later received a degree from the Miami Jacobs Business College. She was active in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and in Ruth Fellowship at Christ United Methodist Church where she was a member. Charlotte loved to be with her many friends, read, travel, make afghans, embroider, and play bridge. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Clara C. (Knecht) Hawke, and her loving husband of 49 years, Harold R. Feldmaier. Survivors include her sons David of Centerville and Scott of The Villages, Florida, nephews Steven, Bob and Doug Feldmaier, Paul and John Kitchen, and niece Joyce Kitchen. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 11:00am 12:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a funeral service at 12:00pm, with Nancy Byrd officiating. Burial at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Village, 6443 Bethany Village Dr., Centerville, OH 45459 or Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary