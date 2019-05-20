Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte FELDMAIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte FELDMAIER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlotte FELDMAIER Obituary
FELDMAIER, Charlotte Elizabeth "Betty," Age 96, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Village. Charlotte graduated from Fairview High School in 1941, and later received a degree from the Miami Jacobs Business College. She was active in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and in Ruth Fellowship at Christ United Methodist Church where she was a member. Charlotte loved to be with her many friends, read, travel, make afghans, embroider, and play bridge. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Clara C. (Knecht) Hawke, and her loving husband of 49 years, Harold R. Feldmaier. Survivors include her sons David of Centerville and Scott of The Villages, Florida, nephews Steven, Bob and Doug Feldmaier, Paul and John Kitchen, and niece Joyce Kitchen. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 11:00am 12:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a funeral service at 12:00pm, with Nancy Byrd officiating. Burial at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Village, 6443 Bethany Village Dr., Centerville, OH 45459 or Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now