|
|
GARLITZ, Charlotte Marie Age 88, of Brookville, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI She was preceded in death by her husband Roderick "Ottie"; son Gary Kim; brothers Melvin and William Hoover & parents, Melvin & Marie Hoover. She retired as a Rural Letter Carrier with the USPS in Brookville and traveled with her husband to Ohio and National conventions for Rural Letter Carriers. As a volunteer, she served the Boy Scouts of America as a Cub Scouts Den Mother Pack 47 for her sons. She was the proud mother of three Eagle ScoutsRick, Kim and Mark. Charlotte and Ottie proudly followed daughter Amy on her performance tours with The Conquistadors to competitions around the USA. Charlotte was artistic and loved quilting and cake decorating. Charlotte and Ottie had unconditional love for each other, and in the end, it's her love for him that she missed and yearned for, so they are together now. They built a retirement home they called "Rural Retreat "on Sugar Island in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where they spent decades of summers and many winters. During that time, they made lasting friendships with many great people. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children: daughter and her caregiver Amy; sons Rick (Patti) and Mark, grandchildren Christian (Melinda), Jarrod (Sarah), and John (Jill) and great-grandson Jeremy; and many special nephews and nieces and friends. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at War Memorial Hospital in Sault Saint Marie, especially Jordan & Sharon, for their special care. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Sat. Nov. 2, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Royal Oak Cemetery, Brookville. Visitation will be held at the funeral home 5-8 PM Friday, and until service time on Saturday. If desired, donations may be made to: Honor Flight-Dayton, the Boy Scouts of America-Miami Valley Council, the Paw Patrol Dayton, or donor's choice. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019