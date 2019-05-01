GREENBLATT, Charlotte "Yami" Age 94, passed away on April 28, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, where she grew up with her two older sisters living above their parents' grocery store and she described herself as a sports-loving tomboy. After high school, she worked as a bookkeeper and married her longtime boyfriend, the late Sidney Greenblatt. Her husband's sales career took them to New York, Texas, and Chicago, where their two daughters, Merle and Gail, were born. After one more move to Peoria for a few years, they settled back in Cleveland where they remained until her husband's death in 1989. During their years in Cleveland, Charlotte worked as a bookkeeper for many years at the Kidney Foundation, and then at the famous Corky & Lenny's Delicatessen. She loved baseball, football, politics, cooking, telling dirty jokes, and being surrounded by friends. A few years after her husband's death, Charlotte moved to Cincinnati to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She had a wonderful time living at Indian Creek for almost twenty years, then spent the last few years of her life at Cedar Village Senior Living Community. Charlotte's greatest happiness came from spending time with her beloved family. She is survived by her daughters, Merle Coyle in Cincinnati and Gail (Stuart) Weprin in Dayton, her grandchildren, Katie (Aaron) Carroll, Matt Weprin, Molly Weprin, Abby (Jono) Matasar, Jacob Weprin, Sara Coyle, Annie Coyle, and Sam Coyle, and her precious great-grandchildren, Adam, Benji, and Charlie Carroll. There will be a graveside service at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Cleveland on Thursday, May 2nd at noon, and a memorial service at Cedar Village in Cincinnati on Sunday, May 5th, at 3:00 pm. Shiva will be observed at the home of Gail and Stuart Weprin on Saturday, May 4th at 7:30 pm, 5506 Tall Trees, Dayton, 45429. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congrgation Beth Adam in Cincinnati or the . Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary