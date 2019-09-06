|
HORWITZ, Charlotte Vangrov Age 102, a native Daytonian, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, of natural causes. The widow of Dr. Alan S. Horwitz, she was a well known member of the community, active for many years in a number of organizations, including the Women's Auxiliary of Good Samaritan Hospital (of which she was past President), the Dayton Ballet, and Beth Abraham Synagogue. She is survived by her brother, Sherman, of Cincinnati; three sons and daughters-in-law: Dr. Jeffrey A. and Wendy, Jonathan and Beverly both of the Dayton area and Murray and Lisa, of Chevy Chase, MD; eleven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends. A private service will be held at Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel, with interment at Beth Abraham Cemetery. A memorial service will be held for the public at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make donations in her memory to the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance and the Simon Wiesenthal Center. The family wishes to thank especially all the caregivers and staff of Lincoln Park Manor for their exemplary service and devotion. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019