KRIETE, Charlotte Craig Age 82, of Hamilton, died peacefully surrounded by family on April 19, 2019 in Michigan. She was born in Charlotte, NC on May 2, 1936 to Joseph P. and Eula Maie Craig. She met Wilbur E. Kriete at Tusculum College in 1954. After marrying in 1958, they moved to Oxford, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband of 60 years and two daughters, Barbara Hoffman (Daniel) and Ellen Marie Kratch (Kevin), and grandchildren, Ava and Colin Hoffman, Ethan, Morgen, Aleksandr and Ana Marie Kratch. She taught at Liberty and Collinsville elementary schools. A member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church, she taught elementary Sunday School. She and Wilbur were active in the Northern Lights Emmaus Community. Her many volunteer activities included Fillmore PTA, Hamilton High Band Parents, Meals on Wheels, and Board of Elections. Please join the family for visitation on Tuesday, April 30 from 4:30 7:30 pm at Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 801 Park Avenue, Hamilton. The funeral service will be held at the church on Wednesday, May 1 at 10:30 am with a reception following. A 2 pm burial will be at Glen Haven Cemetery in Harrison, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Park Avenue United Methodist Church or . Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary