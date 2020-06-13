Charlotte LANDER
LANDER (Murphy), Charlotte Ann Age 89, passed away on June 10, 2020 in Monroe, Ohio. She was born to the late Dennis Edward and Charlotte Cecilia (Le'ger) Murphy on January 13, 1931. Having grown up in Columbus, Ohio, Charlotte attended and graduated from The Ohio State University in 1949. Using her Bachelor's Degree in International Studies, she spent her early career managing the office, at a construction company, while supporting her husband through college. Charlotte spent most of her life as a devoted wife, of 64 years, to husband Dean Henry Lander. While raising her three children, Jeane Diane, Amy Suzanne and Brian Dean, Charlotte maintained the family's household and enjoyed her favorite hobbies: sewing, dancing, and reading a good mystery novel. All who knew Charlotte will say that her love of family, and care of others, was and always will be unmatched. A private family service is in the care of Baker-Stevens- Parramore Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, it was Charlotte's wish to have donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left at www.bakerstevensparramore.com


Published in Journal-News on Jun. 13, 2020.
