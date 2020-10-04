1/
Charlotte McINTOSH
1945 - 2020
McINTOSH, Charlotte Age 75, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where she had been a patient for one week. Charlotte was born April 25, 1945, in Monroe, Ohio. Besides being a mother and homemaker, she was employed at McDonald's in Monroe from 1994 to 2010. Charlotte loved spending time with her family. Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert and Lillian (Asbury) Sebastian; her husband, William McIntosh in 1998; one sister, Mary Jane Sebastian; her twin brother, Charles Sebastian; and brother, Robert Sebastian. She is survived by four children, Phyllis (Terry) Banks, William (Kerry) McIntosh, Jr., Terry (Venessa) McIntosh and Patricia McIntosh; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one sister, Nancy Keith, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 12:00- noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with a friend of the family, Kathy Oeder, officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45050. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
OCT
7
Service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
