ORTIZ (Apland), Charlotte Jean Age 39, of Springfield, died Monday, August 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Charlotte was born October 23, 1979 in Banbury, England to Mark Wayne and Jennifer Susan (Reynolds) Apland. Charlotte was a member of the Greenon High School Class of 1998. She voluntarily enlisted in the Ohio Air National Guard and later became active duty where she found her passion for recruiting. She spent her career from 2002 until her death working as a recruiter for the Ohio Air National Guard. Charlotte excelled in her career being promoted to the position of Assistant Recruiting and Retention Superintendent for the Ohio Air National Guard and rose to the rank of Master Sergeant. Charlotte was an extraordinary and accomplished person, at work and in her personal life. She earned a Bachelor's degree from Wright State University in Communications and a Master's degree in Marketing/Advertising from Columbia Southern University. She enjoyed volunteering each month at Restoration Park Church. In the role of mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend, Charlotte was second to none. She is survived by her husband: Chief MSGT John Robert Ortiz, whom she wed on April 1, 2006; her daughter: Chloe A. Ortiz; step-daughters: Delani L. Ortiz and Tiernei A. Ortiz; her mother: Jennifer Susan (Reynolds) Apland of Fairborn; 2 brothers: Schuyler Apland of Cincinnati and Jeremy Apland of Seattle, WA; 3 nephews: Ian, Nicholas, and Colin Apland; her in-laws: Franklin J. and Nancy K. Ortiz of Scarbro, WV; 2 uncles: Tony (Diane) Reynolds and Dan (Roxanne) Apland; an aunt: Carolyn Apland; her godparents: Fred and Jean Nicholls; her loyal dog: Coal; and several other relatives and countless friends. Her father, Mark Wayne Apland, preceded her in death. Visitation will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 11 am until the time of the funeral at 1 pm at Restoration Park Church, 55 Restoration Park Drive, Medway, Ohio 45341. Full military honors conducted by the Wright Paterson Air Force Base Honor Guard will immediately follow the services. Burial will be in Dayton National Cemetery. To view a complete obituary, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 14, 2019