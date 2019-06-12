POTTER, Charlotte 78 of Dayton, Ohio passed away June 2, 2019 with her loving family at her bedside. Charlotte was born in Paris, Kentucky and raised in Ashland, Kentucky. She moved to Dayton, Ohio where she met and married Oakley Potter. She retired from the City of Dayton after 30 plus years of service. Charlotte loved all she met. Once you met her, she was your friend for life. She was affectionately known to her grandchildren's friends as Nana, and to others as "Char Mae". She enjoyed traveling, sewing and singing in the choir at Phillips Temple. She was affectionately known throughout the City of Dayton building as the "Candy Lady" for her Cashew Brittle, that everyone enjoyed. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an advocate for Sickle Cell Anemia, volunteering and photographing many functions with the Dayton Sickle Cell Support Group. Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents, John Thomas and Ara Bradley, and her brother John Russell Bradley. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Danielle Potter-Robinson (Tim Roberts) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Dionne (Steve) Harris of Columbus, Ohio. Grandchildren: Carlos, Ashley, and Breana Robinson. Kenneth and Kennadi Harris. Great grandchildren: Quinten, Christian and Phoenyx Robinson, and Jayleigh and Ryland Harris. The family would like to thank caregivers, Friendella Buggs, Sherrelle Moon, Anna Perkins and Jennifer Cunningham for your exceptional care of our mother. You all loved and cared for our mother as if she were your own and we thank you! Services to be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM. Service at 11 AM. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary