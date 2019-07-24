Home

Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
View Map
1944 - 2019
Charlotte Remley Obituary
REMLEY, Charlotte M. 75, of South Vienna, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Good Shepherd Village, Springfield. She is survived by her husband, Jack Remley; children, Rita, Sherry (Mark), Jerrilynn, Pamela (Roy), and Kara (Andre); sons, Kirk (Dawn), and Paul Derick (Missy); brother, John (Becky) Sadler and several other relatives. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg. The family will receive friends from 10 11 am prior to the service. Burial will follow in McConkey Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 24, 2019
