SAND, Charlotte Anne Blair Dayton, Ohio, born on March 25, 1939 passed away on April 27, 2020. She was born in Scottsblluff, Nebraska to Charles Emmett and Elinor (Morrissey) Blair. She graduated from St. Cecilia High School in Hastings, Nebraska in 1957 and Loretta Heights College, in Denver, Colorado in 1961. She taught in the Denver Public Schools where she met the love of her life, Thomas James Sand, whom she married on December 28th, 1964. Together, they moved to Dayton, Ohio where they raised three children; Tom, of Gulfport, Alabama; Jennifer (Jim) Tighe, of Columbus, and Ellen (Adam) Miller of Centerville. She is preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Starkey and brother Charles Blair. Charlotte was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish where she taught school for 21 years. She was a member and former president of PEO Chapter CI. Charlotte loved to lunch with her many friends with whom she could talk for hours turning those lunches into dinner. She loved family beyond all else and never let a day go by without making sure that those she considered family knew that she loved them. Charlotte's greatest joy, however, was spending time with her 7 grandchildren; Charlie, Andrew, Ellie and Maggie Tighe and Lauren, Sam and Molly Miller. Charlotte's family would like to thank the amazing staff at Lincoln Park Manor that provided such great care and companionship to her over the past several months while she was isolated from her family. The facetimes and phone calls are gifts that will always be treasured. Charlotte's immediate family members will say goodbye privately due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. They will hold public services to honor her life once the restrictions of COVID-19 have been lifted. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Apraxia-Kids 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 202 Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or at www.apraxia-kids.org. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020