SUTTMAN (Lambert), Charlotte Louise Age 91, of Springboro passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at . Born in Miamisburg, OH, on July 10, 1928, to the late Charles and Oneda Lambert. Charlotte was preceded in death by her son, John, as well as siblings, Carl, Ralph, and Clarence Lambert and Mildred Uhrich. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, James; five daughters, Cheryl Suttman, Lynn Suttman, Cindy (Mark) Newland, Carol (Dave) Rickert, Cathy (Mike) Heinz; daughter-in-law Sally Suttman; grandchildren Jonathan and Alec (Dana) Suttman, Megan (Dan Divelbiss) and Madie Suttman, Davis, Jimmy and Sam Rickert, Sarah (Ryan) Mills, Kelsey Heinz, Shelby (Pat) Cronan and Lindsey (Nick) Baker; great grandchildren Olivia, Charlotte and Benjamin Mills, Ena Divelbiss, Erin and Emma Cronan, and Levi and Ada Suttman. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Zimmerman, as well as many close friends and family. Charlotte married her high school sweetheart and after sending her last-of-six children to grade school, earned her bachelor's degree in education from Miami University. She taught fifth grade at Kinder Elementary School in Miamisburg for the next 19 years. After retirement, she volunteered at Sycamore Hospital in Miamisburg and at her church, St. Mary's of the Assumption. She learned needlework from her father and was an exceptional seamstress and knitter. Her kids fondly remember their matching, homemade outfits and multiple generations treasure her hand-knitted Christmas stockings. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. We already miss her dearly. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, at St. Mary's Church, 9579 Yankee Rd., Springboro, OH, with a reception immediately following. Internment will be at Calvary Cemetery. The family will welcome friends for a celebration of Charlotte's life on Sunday, Aug. 25, 3-6 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to , stjude.org.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019