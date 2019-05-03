Home

TEWELL, Charlotte E. Age 97 of Centerville, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Bethany Village. She was born June 28, 1921 in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth M. Tewell, sons, Kenneth Gary and Bruce Tewell. Charlotte is survived by grandchildren, Tracee N. (Steve Thomas) Tewell and Patrick M. (Katie) Tewell; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Tewell and extended family and friends. Charlotte requested no public service be held. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2019
