Charlotte WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, Charlotte Rose Age 88, of Riverside, went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2020. She was born September 25, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Anna Belle Price. Charlotte was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ordes, and their son, Roger "Shorty"; grandchildren: TJ, Carl J, and Cindy; great-grandson, Michael; sisters: Margie and Helen; brothers: Bud, Russell and Charles Jr. Charlotte is survived by her children: James (Linda) Williams of Riverside, Sharon (Doug) Anderson of Dayton, Carl (Beverly) Williams of KY, Wanda (Art) Long of Riverside and Wayne (Brenda) Williams of St. Paris; daughter-in-law, Cindy Williams of Riverside; 17 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren; and 4 more on the way; sister, Mary Ann Johnson of Dayton; numerous nieces, nephews, beloved family friend, Buddy; and her dog, Lady, whom she loved. Charlotte was an avid BINGO player and loved spending time with her family. She was a very loving and caring mother. She will be greatly missed and will forever live on in the hearts of all who loved her. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm. Burial to follow at Willow View Cemetery. To share a memory of Charlotte or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com