1/
Charlotte WILLIAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMS, Charlotte Rose Age 88, of Riverside, went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2020. She was born September 25, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Anna Belle Price. Charlotte was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ordes, and their son, Roger "Shorty"; grandchildren: TJ, Carl J, and Cindy; great-grandson, Michael; sisters: Margie and Helen; brothers: Bud, Russell and Charles Jr. Charlotte is survived by her children: James (Linda) Williams of Riverside, Sharon (Doug) Anderson of Dayton, Carl (Beverly) Williams of KY, Wanda (Art) Long of Riverside and Wayne (Brenda) Williams of St. Paris; daughter-in-law, Cindy Williams of Riverside; 17 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren; and 4 more on the way; sister, Mary Ann Johnson of Dayton; numerous nieces, nephews, beloved family friend, Buddy; and her dog, Lady, whom she loved. Charlotte was an avid BINGO player and loved spending time with her family. She was a very loving and caring mother. She will be greatly missed and will forever live on in the hearts of all who loved her. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm. Burial to follow at Willow View Cemetery. To share a memory of Charlotte or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved