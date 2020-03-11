Home

YOUNGERMAN, Charlotte A. Age 79 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Laurels of West Carrollton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert "Bob" Youngerman, in 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Coffey. She is survived by three daughters: Christine Marie Youngerman, Darlene Sue Stafford, and Cynthia Lynn Youngerman. Four grandchildren also survive her: Jason, Jeremy, Jessica, and Mercedes, as do great-grandchildren; Jeremiah, Lukas, Layla, Leah and Kyla, and a sister, Linda Bergman. Charlotte was a 1958 graduate of Beavercreek High School and worked as a secretary for a local insurance company, as well as a manager for Tupperware. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 11 AM - 1 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home immediately following the visitation. Interment will be in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020
