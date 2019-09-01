Home

Charlyn Brown

Charlyn Brown In Memoriam
IN LOVING MEMORY CHARLYN A. BROWN September 2, 2014 In memory of a friend-time passes-life goes on-but the friendship that blossomed between us is eternal. The mist of time may fog the memory and yet, the love and laughter, the happy times spent together, and memories of such a dear friend, remain clear in the mind, as though it were yesterday. I give thanks for those happy times and the friendship that will always be ours. Love you and miss you. Julie
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
