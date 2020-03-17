Home

Charmaine TURNER


1927 - 2020
TURNER, Charmaine C. Age 92, of Hamilton died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Bradford Place. She was born in Cincinnati on November 8, 1927, the daughter of Raymond and Ethel (Miller) Ferguson. She married Robert Englert and he preceded her in death. She married Robert Turner in Hamilton on February 2, 1974 and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2004. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and was very active singing both at nursing homes and in the church choir. Char was a member of the Ladies Aid Society at the church. She is survived by her son Bruce (Judy) Englert, Okeana; her step children, Susan Warner, Nancy Turner both of The Villages, Florida, and Randy (Paula) Turner, Florida; three grandchildren, Derek Englert, Ryan Turner and Jackie Turner and two great grandchildren, Luke Englert and Claire Englert. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two brothers, Raymond Ferguson and Ronald Ferguson. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 17, 2020
