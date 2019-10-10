|
COLLINS, Chasity Marie 43, of Springfield, passed away October 5, 2019. She was born September 24, 1976 in Springfield the daughter of Phyllis (Tackett) Rhyan. Chasity loved to color and enjoyed all kinds of art. She had been employed in tree service. Survivors include her mother and step father; Phyllis and Richard Rhyan, her step father and step mother; Tennyson and Sabrina Whitt, two children; Braden Collins and Alyssa Collins, maternal grandmother; Alice Tackett, brother; Phillip Tackett, sister Hope Rice and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM with Pastor David Miller officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 10, 2019