RONSHEIM, Chasity Marie Age 37 of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born July 11, 1981 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Terry and Paula Newport. She is preceded in death by her father, Terry D. Newport; grandparents, Ova and Elizabeth Rudd and uncle, Jeff Newport. Chasity is survived by her daughter, Makayla Marie Ronsheim; mother, Paula (Ken) Martin; sister, Melissa B. (Patrick) Stewart; nieces, Braylen and Tatum Stewart. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm also at the funeral home. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019