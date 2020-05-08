Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Saturday, May 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
Chastion DILLARD Obituary
DILLARD, Chastion Jovan Departed this life at the young/ sweet age of 13 years old at Miami Valley Hospital on April 27, 2020 at 1:55pm. Chastion was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. He will truly be missed. He is survived by his loving mother Chasity Griffin; father Jovan Dillard Sr.; oldest brother Chase Griffin and youngest brother Jovan Dillard Jr. A celebrate of the life of Chastion Dillard will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, May 9, 2020 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave Trotwood, OH. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation. Due to Covid 19, the celebration will be limited to close family and friends. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing during the celebration service. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2020
