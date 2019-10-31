Home

In Loving Memory of Chaunsay Tinsley, Sr. 8/15/1965 ~ 10/31/2018 Its hard to believe a year has passed since the day you been gone. But the memories we share still prolongs, as we are holding on. We've, come now, to understand the pain, hurt, and suffering, you went through. Those days were the roughest, though we knew what was true. The last day of your life, was not the last day of your love. From that day, God called for you, you'll be smiling from above. Just like in marriage vows, "till death do us part". Until we meet again, you'll always remain in our hearts! With love, The Tinsley Family
