Cherryl HALLORAN Obituary
HALLORAN (Huff), Cherryl E. 74, of Springfield, passed away at Northwood Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation on Thursday evening, April 30, 2020. She was born in South Charleston on May 3, 1945, the daughter of the late Ernest and Gladys (Hines) Huff. Cherryl attended Carousel Beauty College and worked as a beautician for many years. She also worked at Grimes Aerospace for several years. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed card games. Survivors include her sisters, Susan Huff of South Charleston and Linda Evans of Fostoria, Ohio; nephews and niece, Richard Holmes, Jason Holmes and Julie Case; and great nephews and nieces, Michael Holmes, Dylan Lower, Bryce Lower, Matthew Case II, and Sophia and Abby. A private funeral service will be held at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 3, 2020
