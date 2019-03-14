|
|
ADKINS, Cheryl A. Age 63, passed away Wednesday March 6, 2019 at . Cheryl was an Ohio native who graduated from Trotwood Madison High School. Cheryl is preceded by her parents William & Shirley (Smith) Adkins. She left behind a long time boyfriend William (Bo) Dillow, Children Keith (Liz), Dennis & Matthew (Azaria) Dillow. Grandchildren Brittany, Cole, Jacob, Amiy?, Deziray & Zavier. Family and friends will gather at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home on Saturday March 16, 2019. Visitation will be from 12-2 PM, followed by service. For those wishing, condolences maybe left at SchlientzandMoore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019