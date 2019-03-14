|
ADKINS, Cheryl A. Age 63, passed away Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. Cheryl was an Ohio native who graduated from Trotwood Madison High School. Cheryl is preceded by her parents William & Shirley (Smith) Adkins. She left behind a long time boyfriend William (Bo) Dillow, Children Keith (Liz), Dennis & Matthew (Azaria) Dillow. Grandchildren Brittany, Cole, Jacob, Amiy?, Deziray & Zavier. Family and friends will gather at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home on Saturday March 16, 2019. Visitation will be from 12-2 PM, followed by service. For those wishing, condolences maybe left at SchlientzandMoore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019